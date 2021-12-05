Minnesota State Patrol: 261 crashes after Saturday snowfall
(FOX 9) - Drivers across much of Minnesota are encountering slippery road conditions after snow arrived Saturday night.
The Minnesota State Patrol reported that from 5 p.m. Saturday to 11 a.m. Sunday, there were 261 crashes statewide. There were also 115 spin-outs and four jackknifed semis. Of the crashes, 26 involved non-life threatening injuries.
Hopkins Police also shared a photo of a limo that spun out overnight on the highway.
Hopkins Police shared a photo of a limo that spun out overnight. (Hopkins Police)
Meanwhile, a Wind Advisory will be in effect for much of the state from Sunday night into Monday evening.
Snow Totals:
Mentor: 8"
Crookston: 7"
Brainerd: 7"
Phillips, WI: 7"
St. Cloud: 3.7"
Buffalo: 2.3"
Shakopee: 1.5