Minnesota State Patrol: 261 crashes after Saturday snowfall

Drivers across much of Minnesota are encountering slippery road conditions after snow arrived Saturday night.

The Minnesota State Patrol reported that from 5 p.m. Saturday to 11 a.m. Sunday, there were 261 crashes statewide. There were also 115 spin-outs and four jackknifed semis. Of the crashes, 26 involved non-life threatening injuries.

Hopkins Police also shared a photo of a limo that spun out overnight on the highway.

Hopkins Police shared a photo of a limo that spun out overnight. (Hopkins Police)

Meanwhile, a Wind Advisory will be in effect for much of the state from Sunday night into Monday evening.

Snow Totals:

Mentor: 8"

Crookston: 7"

Brainerd: 7"

Phillips, WI: 7"

St. Cloud: 3.7"

Buffalo: 2.3"

Advertisement

Shakopee: 1.5