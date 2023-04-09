Video: Sinkhole opens up in Minneapolis street

This isn't your average pothole. Pavement along Girard Avenue South at 27th Street has caved in, creating a large sinkhole.

The sinkhole was spotted Sunday along Girard in Uptown. While tough to estimate by eye, our crews said it was at least several feet deep.

City officials say "the site is secure" and crews are working to determine what caused the pavement to cave in.

City crews have taped off the area for the time being. Drivers should find a different route around the area for the time being. The city is working to put up more barriers around the area overnight.

Minneapolis Public Works plans to have crews at the site tomorrow "to determine, the best we can, the reason for the sinkhole." The city adds it's too early to know how long repairs may take.