'Sidtennial': Legendary Minnesota sportswriter Sid Hartman celebrates 100th birthday with Guinness World Record

Legendary Twin Cities sportswriter Sid Hartman has been named the world’s longest-serving newspaper columnist by the Guinness Book of World Records on his 100th birthday.

Sunday marks Hartman’s 100th birthday, or as the Star Tribune is calling it, his “Sidtennial.”

Hartman has covered Minnesota sports for 74 years after filing his first column for the Minneapolis Daily Times Sept. 11, 1945.

In an effort to raise money for Children’s Minnesota, Gillette Children’s Specialty Healthcare and the DYRK1A Syndrome International Association, a special Sidtennial.com website has been created.

Star Tribune Sports Columnist Sid Harman photographed in his office. (Carlos Gonzalez/Star Tribune)

The DYRK1A Syndrome International Association helps support research into a disease affecting Hartman’s grandson, Quintin Hartman.

“Like virtually everyone throughout the Twin Cities metro and across the state, I grew up as an avid reader of Sid Hartman,” said Mike Klingensmith, publisher and CEO of Star Tribune Media Co. “Starting as a kid delivering the Minneapolis Tribune and eventually reaching the pinnacle of his profession, Sid has become synonymous with both the Star Tribune and sports journalism. He has carved out a record-setting career that will never be surpassed. I join all of our readers in proudly calling this legend our close personal friend.”