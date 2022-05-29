Expand / Collapse search
Shots fired on 1700 block of University Ave near U of M

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Updated 8:26AM
Minneapolis
FOX 9

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Police responded to a report of shots fired on the 1700 block of University Ave SE early Sunday, according to a University of Minnesota SAFE-U emergency alert. The alert issued at 1:40 a.m. Sunday indicated the shots fired occurred within the last hour. 

The suspect vehicle is described as a dark gray, four door sedan. 

1700 block of University Ave problems

The Minneapolis Police Department reports that since the Spring of 2021, the MPD, University of Minnesota Police Department, City of Minneapolis licensing, permitting, and inspection have been working to address ongoing tenant issues and a rise in crime on the 1700 block of University.  

"Efforts continue daily to address the real concerns raised by residents, employees, and students in the area," Officer Garrett Parten said in a statement last week. "These collaborative efforts are being accomplished in accordance with state statutes and city ordinances.  

The Minneapolis Police Department and University of Minnesota Police Department are providing extra patrols and other focused police activity on the 1700 block of University. Residents and individuals in the area are encouraged to immediately call 911 when they observe or experience criminal activity. In addition, anyone is able to make anonymous tips about criminal behavior by contacting CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).  Tips may be submitted electronically at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org. All Tips are anonymous.  