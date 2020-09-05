Shooting leaves woman dead in West St. Paul, man in custody
WEST ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A woman was killed in a shooting Friday night in West St. Paul, Minnesota.
According to police, at about 9:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at the building on the 2000 block of Christensen Avenue. Officers heard a gunshot and found a woman shot in the parking lot. She died at the scene.
Chief Brian Sturgeon said officers saw a male suspect on the scene and took him into custody.
