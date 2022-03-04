Shooting in St. Paul’s Frogtown marks city's 10th homicide of 2022

A shooting has left one dead in St. Paul’s Frogtown neighborhood Friday, and police investigating the 10th homicide of the year in the city.

Officers responded to a 911 call about 11:30 a.m. of a man lying in the backyard of a residence on the 600 block of Blair Avenue.

When officers arrived, they located a man with an apparent gunshot wound who was unresponsive and not breathing. He was pronounced dead at the scene by authorities.

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to call 651-266-5650.