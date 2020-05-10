Shine On Minnesota to benefit local nonprofits, including Minnesota Central Kitchen

Minnesota artists and special guests have been announced for Shine On Minnesota, a broadcast event from FOX 9, in partnership with Minnesota Public Radio, featuring local musicians to benefit Minnesota nonprofits during the COVID-19 crisis. The broadcast event will air on FOX 9 and stream live at fox9.com/live, Sunday at 7 p.m., May 10, and will include entertainment, musical performances, inspirational messages, and stories of hope from some of Minnesota’s favorite artists and celebrities

Liz Mullen with Minnesota Central Kitchen talked with FOX 9 Sunday morning to share how the organization is helping the restaurant industry tackle hunger and layoffs brought on by the pandemic.