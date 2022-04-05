Sheriff's office investigating after fatal garage fire in Hugo

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a garage fire in Hugo Saturday left one person dead.

Firefighters with the Hugo Fire Department responded to calls of a garage fire on 132nd Street North and Ingersoll Ave North at 3:26 p.m. They arrived to find an attached garage engulfed in flames, according to a statement from Hugo Fire Chief Jim Compton.

Firefighters put out the bulk of the fire in five minutes, searched the home and encountered the victim on the second floor, according to the fire department.

Compton said the firefighters rescued the victim from home and attempted lifesaving measures, but the victim died at the scene.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death with assistance from the Minnesota State Fire Marshals Division, who are working to determine the cause of the fire, Compton said.



Other fire departments that responded included Forest Lake, Scandia, Stillwater, Mahtomedi, White Bear Lake, Lino Lakes and the Centennial Fire Department.