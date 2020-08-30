Sheriff: 1 dead, 1 injured in shooting during suspected drug transaction in rural Long Prairie, Minn.

One person is dead and another was hospitalized after a shooting in rural Long Prairie, Minn. Saturday night.

According to the Todd County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting victims were stopped by a deputy near U.S. Hwy. 71 and Riverside Drive. Both were found suffering from gunshot wounds. The driver was taken to Long Prairie Hospital to treat their wounds, but the passenger in the car was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Sheriff’s Office says an investigation showed the victims went to Long Prairie to complete a drug transaction and that the victims were known to the suspects in the case and vice versa.

The Minnesota BCA is investigating the incident alongside the Todd County Sheriff.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who may have seen vehicles or people in the area of County Road 38 and County Road 11 between 9 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. to contact the Sheriff. The Sheriff’s Office can be reached at 1-800-794-5733.