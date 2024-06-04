Shelter dogs can go on day adventures with new Minneapolis program

article

Thanks to a new program at a Minneapolis shelter, people interested in adopting a dog or just wanting a furry friend for the day can take shelter dogs on an adventure.

The Minneapolis Animal Care and Control (MACC) is launching the "Fido Field Trip Program" which lets people take adoptable shelter dogs on daytime outings. The goal of the program is to help reduce kennel stress, learn more about a dog’s personality for potential adopters, and increase the dog’s chances of finding their "furever" family.

Those who are interested in taking a dog on a field trip must be at least 18 years old, need to bring a valid ID, and are required to complete a quick virtual training course. Once you are ready for a day of fun, the dog can be picked up and dropped off during shelter hours.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, volunteers, and MACC staff will discuss the program during a press conference Tuesday afternoon. To learn more about the Fido Field Trip Program, visit the city’s website here.