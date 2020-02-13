Shakopee student in the running for national award for digital paintings

article

A Shakopee area Catholic student is being recognized for her digital painting. Her creativity could soon land her in the national spotlight.

Taylor Wright first tried her hand at digital painting a few years ago.

“Digital painting is basically is I try to replicate how a normal painting would look, but on my phone,” said Taylor.

Now, at the age of 13, her artwork is gaining recognition.

“I feel really proud of myself and I think of the struggle I went through to come to where I am, and just the pride I have in who I am now,” she said.

A recipient of the Minnesota Scholastic Art Awards—two of her drawings—“Yellow” and “Citizen”—join an array of young artwork currently on display on the campus of the University of Minnesota.

Taylor Wright's piece "Citizen" is on on display at the Regis West Art Gallery in Minneapolis. (FOX 9)

Advertisement

“Through my painting I tried to portray how other people, how other Asian-Americans might feel,” said Taylor.

She finds her inspiration through adversity.

“The portrait up there is showing one wanting to change oneself and the self-portrait is showing being proud of how one’s self looks,” she said. “So being proud of being an American and being proud of who I am.”

Right now both digital paintings are up for a national medal. The next exhibit could be at New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art. Taylor's family is elated.

“I’m so proud I can hardly stand it, she’s a gift,” said Sherrill Ostergren, Taylor’s grandmother.

Using a cell phone as her canvas, Taylor is proving the possibilities are limitless.

“Definitely find something you can express yourself through, because it’s hard now, but it will get better,” she said.

Taylor's work is currently on display at the Regis West Art Gallery in Minneapolis. She will find out next month if she will be awarded the national medal.

