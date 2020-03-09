Shakopee Schools monitoring parent who came 'in close proximity' to confirmed coronavirus case

article

Shakopee Public Schools released a statement Monday saying a parent in the district came into contact with a confirmed case of coronavirus.

The statement said the person is the parent of students who attend Eagle Creek Elementary School and are enrolled in Early Childhood Family Education programs.

The statement from the district says the parent was “in close proximity to an individual who tested positive for the Coronavirus.”

That parent is being voluntarily quarantined for 14 days. If they were to develop a fever during that time, their children will stay home from school.

The district says it is in contact with the parent.

Minnesota Department of Health guidelines

MDH is reminding Minnesotans to take the following steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and other respiratory infections:

Cover your coughs and sneezes with your sleeve or a tissue, not your hand

Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water

Stay home when sick

Stay informed by visiting the MDH and CDC websites often

The Minnesota Department of Health has established a coronavirus hotline for the public. The hotline is open until 8 p.m. Friday night, March 6 and again from 9 a.m. to 4:30 pm. Saturday and Sunday, March 7 and 8. The hotline number is 651-201-3920.