Sexual assault investigations underway involving former Anoka Middle School for the Arts staff member

A former staff member from Anoka Middle School for the Arts is under investigation for an alleged sexual assault of a student, which happened nearly a decade ago, according to the Anoka County Sheriff's Office.

Last week, investigators received a report that the incident happened at the school about nine years ago, during which a male staff member sexually assaulted a student. The suspect is no longer employed at the school and the student is now an adult.

The Anoka County Sheriff's Office is also investigating a different sexual assault from 2019, which involves the same suspect.

According to Anoka-Hennepin Schools, the suspect is a former theatre director, who worked at the school from 2005 until he resigned in 2019.

"Anoka-Hennepin Schools took immediate action to report this complaint to law enforcement and the appropriate agencies, and law enforcement will lead the investigation," read a statement from the school district.

Due to information posted on social media, investigators believe the suspect may have had other victims. Those were impacted are encouraged to contact the Anoka County Sheriff's Office at (763)427-1212.

The cases remain under investigation.