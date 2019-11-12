Sever's Holiday Lights drive-through display looks to create new holiday tradition
SHAKOPEE, Minn. (FOX 9) - While Sever's may be known for its annual fall festival, this year it's looking to dazzle with it's first "Sever's Holiday Lights" display.
It features more than 1 million lights set to classic holiday music over a half-mile drive-through course at the Sever's location in Shakopee, according to a press release.
Hot cocoa, mini donuts and other treats will be available from concessions.
The attraction is open daily from November 8 through January 5. On Sundays through Thursdays, it's open from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. On Fridays and Saturdays, it's open from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
“We’re so excited to expand Sever’s offerings and create a vibrant, memorable activity that we hope will become a new tradition for local families for years to come,” said Nicola Peterson of Sever’s in a press release.
For more information on prices and more, click here.
