Sever's Holiday Lights drive-through display looks to create new holiday tradition

While Sever's may be known for its annual fall festival, this year it's looking to dazzle with it's first "Sever's Holiday Lights" display.

It features more than 1 million lights set to classic holiday music over a half-mile drive-through course at the Sever's location in Shakopee, according to a press release.

Hot cocoa, mini donuts and other treats will be available from concessions.

The attraction is open daily from November 8 through January 5. On Sundays through Thursdays, it's open from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. On Fridays and Saturdays, it's open from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

“We’re so excited to expand Sever’s offerings and create a vibrant, memorable activity that we hope will become a new tradition for local families for years to come,” said Nicola Peterson of Sever’s in a press release.

