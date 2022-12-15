Several counties reporting power outages in central and northeastern Minnesota

As a winter weather mix continues to pour down throughout most the state, forcing numerous cities to declare snow emergencies Thursday, several counties in central and northeastern Minnesota have reportedly lost power for thousands of customers.

East Central Energy is a member-owned electric cooperative that currently provides electric service to more than 62,000 homes, farms, and businesses in Minnesota.

As of 1:30 p.m. Thursday, 3,399 residents in Pine County were reporting outages, along with 1,892 customers in Douglas County and 1,263 in Chisago County.

Meanwhile Lake Country Power customers are reporting outages in similar numbers, with 3,741 reported in St. Louis County, followed by 2,770 in Aitkin County and 2,124 in Carlton County.