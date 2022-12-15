Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
until THU 9:00 PM CST, Brown County, Clay County, Douglas County, East Becker County, East Marshall County, East Otter Tail County, East Polk County, Grant County, Hubbard County, Kandiyohi County, Kittson County, Lac Qui Parle County, Lake Of The Woods County, Mahnomen County, Norman County, North Beltrami County, North Clearwater County, Pennington County, Pope County, Red Lake County, Redwood County, Renville County, Roseau County, South Beltrami County, South Clearwater County, Stevens County, Swift County, Todd County, Wadena County, West Becker County, West Marshall County, West Otter Tail County, West Polk County, Wilkin County, Yellow Medicine County
Winter Storm Warning
until FRI 12:00 PM CST, Big Stone County, Cottonwood County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Murray County, Pipestone County, Traverse County

Several counties reporting power outages in central and northeastern Minnesota

By Nick Longworth
Published 
FOX 9

(FOX 9) - As a winter weather mix continues to pour down throughout most the state, forcing numerous cities to declare snow emergencies Thursday, several counties in central and northeastern Minnesota have reportedly lost power for thousands of customers.

East Central Energy is a member-owned electric cooperative that currently provides electric service to more than 62,000 homes, farms, and businesses in Minnesota.

As of 1:30 p.m. Thursday, 3,399 residents in Pine County were reporting outages, along with 1,892 customers in Douglas County and 1,263 in Chisago County.

Meanwhile Lake Country Power customers are reporting outages in similar numbers, with 3,741 reported in St. Louis County, followed by 2,770 in Aitkin County and 2,124 in Carlton County.