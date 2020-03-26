Sen. Klobuchar's husband now recovering at home from coronavirus

article

Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar's husband is now recovering at home following treatment at a hospital for his COVID-19 diagnosis.

Monday, Klobuchar announced her husband, John Bessler, had tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Bessler, who has a teaching job in Baltimore, was feeling sick and had self-quarantined before going to a hospital in Virginia, where doctors confirmed he had the virus. Bessler developed pneumonia and was put on oxygen, but did not need a ventilator.

“Thanks to all who sent kind words and prayers for my husband John," said Sen. Klobuchar in a statement. "He has coronavirus and has been in the hospital for pneumonia and low oxygen. He took a good turn, was just released and is now recovering at home. Thanks to those who cared for him and for all front line health care workers.”

Klobuchar said her doctor told her she did not need to get tested because she is outside the 14-day period for getting sick. She also had been in different places from her husband in the weeks leading up to his diagnosis.