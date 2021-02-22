Sen. Klobuchar previews joint hearing on Capitol riots

article

With security still tight around the U.S. Capitol, Congress will take its first step Tuesday to investigate the Jan. 6 riot and attempt to overturn the Electoral College vote.

The Senate Rules Committee chaired by Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar and the House Homeland Security Committee are holding a rare joint hearing where they will question the former heads of security at the State Capitol.

In an interview with FOX 9, Klobuchar said she wants to know what took so long for the National Guard to respond.

"One: What intelligence was there? If there was intelligence out there and it appears there was some, why wasn’t it shared and why didn’t it turn into action?" Klobuchar asked.

MORE: 6 Capitol police officers suspended, 35 under investigation after Capitol riot, spokesperson says

When asked what she wants to learn from the testifiers, Klobuchar said she has questions about the delay in the deployment of the National Guard.

She said Congress needs to invest in more security at the Capitol. Just what kind of equipment and manpower is part of that is what the hearing will try to establish Tuesday.

At his confirmation hearing Monday, Attorney General nominee Merrick Garland said an investigation into the Jan. 6 riot would become his first priority if he gets the job, too.

In the House, Speaker Nancy Pelosi is starting a special investigative commission into the riot, but that investigation will take time.

The hearing is set for 9 a.m. Tuesday in Washington, D.C.