Sen. Amy Klobuchar joins small business owners in calling for more relief

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar highlighted an urgent need for relief for small businesses Sunday afternoon.

Joined by owners of local businesses, restaurants and independent entertainment venues, Klobuchar told the crowd it was crucial to help the men and women trying to stay afloat during what she described as trying times.

Klobuchar was accompanied by Utepils Brewing co-owner Deb Justesen, First Avenue owner Dayna Frank and Kilimanjaro Catering owner George Ndege at the event Sunday.

In July, Klobuchar joined Texas Sen. John Cornyn in introducing the “Save Our Stages Act” to provide grants for live music venue operators affected by the pandemic. That legislation would provide six months of financial support to keep venues afloat, pay employees and help "preserve a critical economic hub for communities acros America," Klobuchar's office said in a release.

She also helped support the Restaurants Act, which would establish a $120 billion Restaurant Revitalization Fund to provide relief for food service or drinking establishments through New Year's Eve 2020. Klobuchar also supported the HEROES Act, which passed the House of Representatives. It would extend the Paycheck Protection Program and allows small businesses to stay open and keep workers employed.