Semi rollover, grain spill closes Hwy 169 ramp to 494

The Minnesota State Patrol shut down the northbound Highway 169 ramp to eastbound Interstate 494 in Bloomington early Tuesday morning after a semi rollover spilled grain onto the highway, blocking the ramp.

The rollover happened just before 5 a.m. Bloomington Fire and the State Patrol expected the ramp to be closed for several hours, creating traffic backups through the area.

The semi driver was extricated from the crash and evaluated by EMS.

