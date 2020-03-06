Selfie lovers rejoice! Museum of Memories opens at Mall of America

Image 1 of 3 ▼ The Museum of Memories features a variety of rooms where guests can get a photo for their selfie dreams.

A selfie-worthy art exhibit is now open at the Mall of America.

The Museum of Memories, an immersive art installation, features a variety of rooms with funky colors that call back to the childhood moments. Among the rooms are a cloud room, a coloring book with oversize crayons and a bright yellow bathtub with, of course, a rubber ducky.

It is the vision of designer Steffi Lynn Tsai, whose goal was to infuse art with coming-of-age experiences to create a playful atmosphere for all to enjoy.

The attraction is open on Level 2, West.

Tickets are $27 for adults and $22 for kids aged 4 through 12. Tickets are available online or in person. Admission gives guests one hour to explore the rooms and get the perfect photo-op.

The Museum of Memories will be open through the summer at MOA.