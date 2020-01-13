Second man charged in connection to deadly New Year's Day shooting in St. Paul

article

A second man has been charged in connection to a deadly shooting outside a St. Paul bar on New Year's Day.

On Monday, 42-year-old Zollie Shamaul Brown was charged with second-degree murder in the death of Carl Anthony Dobbs. Brown was also charged with aiding an offender. Trayvon Anderson, 30, was previously charged with second-degree murder in the case.

According to the charges, the shooting happened just after 2 a.m. in the parking lot of Johnny Baby's.

The charges state surveillance cameras showed Brown and Anderson had gone into the bar earlier in the evening. At one point, Anderson and Dobbs had a conversation. Anderson and Brown left the bar and got into a Chevrolet Impala. After Dobbs left the bar, Anderson got out of the Impala and headed over to Dobbs' car. Soon after, Brown got into driver's seat of the Impala.

The cameras showed Anderson walk up to Dobbs' Dodge Charger and shoot at it as it drove by, causing the car to crash into a fence. Medics arrived and tried to revive Dobbs, but he died from multiple gunshot wounds.

After the shooting, video showed Anderson walk back to the Impala and get in the back seat before Brown drove off.

Police arrested Anderson on Jan. 3. He denied he was at Johnny Baby's at the time of the shooting.

Police arrested Brown on Jan. 10. In an interview with police, he claimed he got out of the Impala and moved to the driver's seat because he didn't know where Anderson went. He denied seeing Anderson with a gun.

Brown is scheduled to have his first court appearance on Tuesday.