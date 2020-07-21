Expand / Collapse search

Search underway in Mississippi River near Hidden Falls for possible drowning victim

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Updated 1 hour ago
A search is underway on the Mississippi River near Hidden Falls after a reported drowning.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A search and rescue is underway in the Mississippi River near Hidden Falls in St. Paul after a possible drowning, according to Ramsey County Sheriff's Office spokesman Roy Magnuson.

Magnuson says around 7:40 p.m. they received call of possible drowning in the area. There were multiple witnesses.

Water patrols from Ramsey and Hennepin counties are on scene.

The search is ongoing.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.