Search underway in Mississippi River near Hidden Falls for possible drowning victim

A search and rescue is underway in the Mississippi River near Hidden Falls in St. Paul after a possible drowning, according to Ramsey County Sheriff's Office spokesman Roy Magnuson.

Magnuson says around 7:40 p.m. they received call of possible drowning in the area. There were multiple witnesses.

Water patrols from Ramsey and Hennepin counties are on scene.

The search is ongoing.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.