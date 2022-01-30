Search for suspect continues after man critically injured in St. Paul hit and run

A hit-and-run crash left a man seriously injured Friday night and police searching for the suspect.

St. Paul officers responded around 8:30 p.m. for the report of a crash in the area of Rice Street and Ivy Avenue for the report of a pedestrian who had been hit by an SUV.

Police say the man was unconscious when officers arrived at the scene and rushed to Regions Hospital for treatment. As of Sunday morning, he remained in critical condition.

The investigation into the hit and run is ongoing. Officers are asking for anyone with information on the incident to contact the police at 651-291-1111.