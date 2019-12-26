Search for suspect after man assaults mother, kidnaps baby in Wyoming, Minn.

article

A man assaulted a mother and kidnapped her 6-month-old child and is now on the run, according to the Chisago County Sheriff's Office.

Officials say the mother was assaulted in a vehicle on I-35 and then again in a gas station bathroom in Wyoming, Minnesota. A man identified as 37-year-old Ben Tietz "forcibly" took the baby from the mother and also took her vehicle. Tietz is the non-custodial father of the child, who is named Leo.

The child and suspect are believed to still be in the vehicle, a 2002 silver Chevrolet Monte Carlo with the MN license plate 572TZT.

Tietz is believed to be armed with large knives, but it is unknown if he has firearms.

Tietz was seen wearing a black and gray hoodie. He is described as having facial hair and weighing about 250 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 911.