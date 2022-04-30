Search for second missing boater on Big Marine Lake, one body recovered

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office recovered the body of one man thrown from a boat on Big Marine Lake in Scandia on Friday, but the search continues for the second missing boater.

Just before 2 p.m. on Friday, April 29, Washington County responded to a 911 call after witnesses reported boaters in distress on the north side of the lake. Witnesses reported the boat, occupied by two men, lost control shortly after departing the landing and the men were ejected. Bystanders heard the two boaters calling for help and took their boats out to assist, but the men could not be located.

The Washington County rescue dive team and water recovery team, along with rescue partners from the Minnesota DNR and the Minnesota State Patrol, conducted an extensive search of the area and located the body of one man shortly after 7 p.m. Friday.

The Minnesota DNR continues to warn boaters and paddlers that cold water is dangerous and unexpected falls can turn tragic quickly Each year about 30 percent of fatal boating accidents happen during the "cold-water period," according to the DNR.

As boaters and paddlers take their first trips of the year onto the water, the DNR says enthusiasts should:

