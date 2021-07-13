Search continues for man suspected of murdering wife in northern Minnesota

article

The search continues for a 44-year-old man suspected of murdering his wife in northern Minnesota, according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

Authorities say Eric James Reinbold is the primary suspect in the July 9 murder of 34-year-old Lissette Reinbold of Oklee.

Officials are asking residents in Pennington County and the surrounding areas to check if they are missing any vehicles and to look for signs of a person being on their property. Investigators believe Reinbold left on foot, but say he may have since gotten ahold of a vehicle.

Reinbold is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall, about 175 pounds and balding with sandy brown hair. According to the BCA, he is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

Reinbold has a record that includes a federal conviction in 2018 for building pipe bombs. A news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office shows Reinbold was sentenced to five years in prison in 2018 for the case. KVRR in Fargo reports he was granted an early compassionate release.

A reward up to $10,000 is being offered for information leading to his arrest. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pennington County Sheriff's Office at (218)681-6161 or the U.S. Marshals at 1-877-WANTED.