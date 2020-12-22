Scott County Jail inmate charged with murder dies in custody

Expand / Collapse search
Blizzard Warning
from WED 3:00 AM CST until WED 8:00 PM CST, Big Stone County, Traverse County
10
Blizzard Warning
from WED 3:00 AM CST until WED 9:00 PM CST, Clay County, Kittson County, Norman County, West Marshall County, West Polk County, Wilkin County
Blizzard Warning
from WED 6:00 AM CST until WED 9:00 PM CST, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Murray County, Nobles County, Pipestone County, Rock County
Winter Storm Watch
from WED 10:00 AM CST until THU 12:00 AM CST, Anoka County, Chisago County, Hennepin County, Isanti County, Le Sueur County, McLeod County, Nicollet County, Ramsey County, Scott County, Sherburne County, Sibley County, Wright County
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 6:00 AM CST until THU 12:00 AM CST, Benton County, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Crow Wing County, Douglas County, East Becker County, East Marshall County, East Otter Tail County, East Polk County, Grant County, Hubbard County, Kanabec County, Kandiyohi County, Lac Qui Parle County, Lake Of The Woods County, Mahnomen County, Mille Lacs County, Morrison County, North Beltrami County, North Cass County, North Clearwater County, Northern Aitkin County, Pennington County, Pope County, Red Lake County, Roseau County, South Aitkin County, South Beltrami County, South Cass County, South Clearwater County, Stearns County, Stevens County, Swift County, Todd County, Wadena County, West Becker County, West Otter Tail County, Yellow Medicine County
Winter Storm Watch
from WED 6:00 AM CST until THU 12:00 AM CST, Brown County, Cottonwood County, Jackson County, Meeker County, Pine County, Redwood County, Renville County, Watonwan County
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 10:00 PM CST until THU 12:00 AM CST, Central St. Louis County, Koochiching County, North Itasca County, North St. Louis County, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, South Itasca County, Southern Cook/North Shore County, Southern Lake/North Shore
Winter Storm Watch
from WED 3:00 PM CST until THU 12:00 AM CST, Dakota County, Washington County
Winter Storm Watch
from WED 3:00 PM CST until THU 6:00 AM CST, Barron County, Polk County
Winter Storm Watch
from WED 3:00 PM CST until THU 9:00 AM CST, Burnett County, Douglas County, Washburn County

Scott County Jail inmate charged with murder dies in custody

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Scott County
FOX 9

(FOX 9) - An inmate being held on murder charges died in the Scott County Jail early Tuesday morning.

Scott County officials say Taran Miller was found unresponsive in his cell at 3:46 a.m. Tuesday. Life-saving efforts were unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead less than an hour later.

3 arrested in connection to deadly shooting of 16-year-old at Savage Target parking lot, victim identified

Savage police officers arrested three people, including one juvenile,&nbsp;in connection to the deadly shooting of a 16-year-old boy at a Target parking lot, according to the Savage Police Department.

Miller was in a cell by himself due to COVID-19 protocols, but officials did not say if he had tested positive for the virus. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner will determine the official cause of death.

He was booked into the Scott County Jail March 3 after what police described as a marijuana deal gone wrong in Savage, Minnesota that led to the death of a 16-year-old.

The victim, identified as 16-year-old Samuel Alvin Keezer of Burnsville, was found lying in the parking lot of the Target in Savage.

According to the criminal complaint, when officers arrived, Keezer was seriously wounded but conscious. Police say he was able to tell officers his name and that "his head hurt." He was rushed to the hospital where he died the following day. An autopsy found he had died from a single gunshot to the head.

After speaking with witnesses, officers learned two vehicles had driven to the store that night and the victim had gotten out of one vehicle and into the other.

Shortly after, footage showed the boy being shoved out of the vehicle onto the parking lot ground. Witnesses reported hearing a pop and seeing someone laying on the ground.

Police say they were able to identify the first vehicle and track down some of the people inside. His friends said Keezer had contacted another teen via Snapchat to meet up to buy marijuana.

According to police, the investigation found that 44-year-old Taran Miller and the 16-year-old suspect were the ones who arrived in the second vehicle.

Speaking with police, the 16-year-old suspect told officers he had told Miller about the deal with Keezer and the pair had gone to St. Paul to buy marijuana to sell. Police say the teen suspect told officers Keezer gave them different meet-up locations and Miller was starting to change his mind and wanted to sell the drugs to someone else.

However, they eventually agreed on meeting at the Target parking lot. Before leaving, the 16-year-old suspect says Miller asked him to grab the gun before leaving to meet Keezer.

At Target, police say the 16-year-old suspect said Keezer got in the front seat of their vehicle and kept the vehicle's door ajar, despite commands from Miller to close it. While Keezer was inspecting the marijuana, the charges state Miller pulled the gun and shot Keezer in the head, before pushing him out of the vehicle.

The teen suspect said Miller then got into the front seat and told him to drive away.

Speaking with police, investigators say Miller admitted to selling drugs with the 16-year-old suspect in the past and bringing a gun to Friday's meet-up for "protection." According to the charges, Miller thought Keezer was going to try and steal the drugs and admitted to shooting the boy.