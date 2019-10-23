School gymnasium window shot in northern Minnesota

St. Louis County Sheriff's Office investigators believe a school gymnasium window was shot in New Independence Township, Minnesota, according to a press release.

Just before 1 p.m. Wednesday, deputies responded to a report that a gymnasium window at South Ridge School may have been shot at. After investigating, officials believe a shotgun fired from the direction of Swan Lake Road damaged the window. The shooting likely happened in the last 24 hours and not during school hours.

While the investigation was underway, the school was on lockdown.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office at (218)336-4350.