Minneapolis Public Schools using music to help increase student bus usage

The school bus can play an important role in a child's life, and the Minneapolis Public School district is rolling out a new transportation campaign.

The "save your seat" initiative is using music to help ensure that students secure a seat on the bus.

The campaign was rolled out in May and urges parents to make sure that their child secures a seat on the bus for the upcoming school year.

"Register for your seat on the bus. That’s what it’s about so go to your school, register and be ready for the bus and don’t miss it," Nation Medlock, an eighth-grader at Olson Middle School told FOX 9.

Part of a rapping duo with a passion for music, Medlock is given an opportunity to bring a childhood dream to life.

"They gave me some lyrics, and they said ‘Rap it’ and I did. And that’s what we did," Medlock said.

The music video was filmed on a school bus with North High School and North Commons Park as a backdrop.

It's now making the rounds online and on the radio. When the school district asked Medlock to participate, he said he was, "Kind of like blown away."

"I think that our campaign has touched our communities in different ways," said Alejandrina "Ale" Mendez, a transportation coordinator with MPS. In addition to showcasing students' talents, she says the goal of the campaign is to plan ahead. "For bus routing, figuring out how many kids, how many buses, how many routes, how many drivers we’re going to need for the fall startup for 2022."

The district is using the power of music to get students on board, and Medlock isn't missing a beat.

"Don’t let anyone tell you different and just believe in what you believe. And you can do anything that you can put your mind to," he said.

If you haven't reserved your child's seat for next school year, it's not too late. Reach out to your local school for more information.