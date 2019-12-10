School bus crashes into ditch in Northwest Minnesota with 12 students on board

A Fisher School District bus crashed into a ditch Tuesday with 12 students on board.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, the bus entered the ditch in the area of 225th Street Southwest and 390th Avenue Southwest in Northwest Minnesota.

Three of the students, ages 7, 8 and 9 sustained minor injuries. They were treated on scene by an ambulance crew and were released to family members.

The driver was a 51-year-old Fisher, Minn. man.

Alcohol was not a factor in the incident. The crash is still under investigation.