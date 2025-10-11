Savannah Bananas playing at Target Field in August 2026

article

The Savannah Bananas are bringing their unique brand of baseball to Target Field in Minneapolis for the first time.

Banana Ball coming to Target Field

What we know:

The Savannah Bananas will face the Loco Beach Coconuts at Target Field from Aug. 7–9 in 2026.

This series is part of the 2026 Banana Ball World Tour, which includes stops at 11 Major League Baseball stadiums. Minneapolis was one of the 71 cities chosen from a pool of more than 200 applicants to host this popular baseball team.

The Savannah Bananas are known for their entertaining and innovative approach to baseball, featuring a two-hour time limit, fans catching foul balls for outs, and choreographed dance routines.

Ticket information for fans

What you can do:

Fans interested in attending can enter a lottery for an opportunity to purchase tickets by clicking here until Oct. 31, 2025.

MyTwins members will have a priority pre-sale opportunity at a later date.

Target Field Annual Suite Holders and Champions Club Members will receive direct communication from the Twins on how to reserve their spots.