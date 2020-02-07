Sauk Centre school bus with no students aboard crashes head-on into car

article

A Sauk Centre, Minnesota public school bus with no students aboard and a car were involved in a head-on crash Friday morning.

Sauk Centre Police say the crash happened just after 7 a.m. on the 700 block of Ash Street South.

Only the driver was aboard the bus and that person was uninjured. The driver of the car was airlifted to St. Cloud Hospital with unknown injuries.

A photo of the scene shows the car severely damaged and on the sidewalk area. The bus also appeared to have sustained some damage.

The crash is still under investigation.