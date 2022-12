It was a cold and snowy day in Chaska, but that didn't stop Santa Claus from taking part in a holiday parade like no other.

Santa wasn't behind the reins of a sleigh. Instead, Santa was behind the wheel of a front loader, that made its way through the bitter cold and snowy conditions, weaving through the city over the course of a few hours.

