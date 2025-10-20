Same-day driver's license program discontinued after reported issues

The Brief A pilot program to print class D drivers' licenses for Minnesotans will be discontinued on Oct. 31, 2025. Officials with the program say they recommended it not be expanded due to the differences in the quality and appearance of cards produced compared to those mailed. FOX 9 previously reported several Minnesotans who encountered problems with the same-day licenses, running into issues at both bars and airports due to their appearance.



A pilot program to offer same-day driver's licenses that was aimed at being convenient – but ended up causing problems for some Minnesotans who were accused of carrying fake IDs after trying to use them – will be discontinued at the end of the month.

Same-day licenses discontinued

What we know:

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety’s Driver and Vehicle Services (DVS) says the state pilot program offering same-day issuance of standard driver’s licenses will cease operations on Oct. 31, 2025.

According to an announcement, DVS says it recommended to the Legislature that the pilot program not be expanded due to the differences in the quality and appearance of cards produced on the spot compared to those produced by the state-contracted vendor created issues for some customers.

The backstory:

In March, FOX 9 reported the story of several Minnesotans who encountered problems with the same-day licenses – running into issues at both bars and airports due to their appearance.

The same-day issued cards first became available in May 2023 at two locations – the Dakota County License Center in Lakeville or the Clay County Department of Motor Vehicles in Moorhead.

What's next:

Standard driver’s licenses, identification cards and permits will still be issued, but will be mailed rather than printed.