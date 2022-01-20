Safety commission issues warning on infant loungers after 2 deaths in recent years

article

The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is warning consumers to avoid certain infant loungers after the agency learned of two deaths from suffocation related to the products.

The agency posted the warning on Thursday, reporting two infants who were using a Podster lounger and died.

"Due to a change in position, their noses and mouths were obstructed by the Podster or another object," the CPSC wrote.

The deaths occurred in 2018 and 2015, the agency reported.

The agency is urging consumers to be aware of Podster, Podster Plush, Bummzie and Podster Playtime (the "Podsters") infant loungers manufactured by Leachco, Inc.

In response to the warnings, Leachco, Inc. said their products are not intended for sleep and argues the CPSC is "wrongly telling consumers to stop using the Podster altogether."

"Leachco has always had clear warnings on the product and its packaging not to place it in a bed or crib or use it for unsupervised sleep," the company said in a statement.



"Leachco stands by the Podster's quality, safety and value," the company added.

Currently, the CPSC is not calling for a recall of the products but is urging parents to avoid using them for a baby’s nap time.

"Infant loungers like Podsters are not safe for sleep. Babies should always be placed to sleep on their back. Babies who fall asleep in an inclined or upright position should be moved to a safe sleep environment," the CPSC said.

