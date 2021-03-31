Sabra recalls hummus product over salmonella concerns

article

Sabra Dipping Company, LLC, is calling back a popular hummus product over concerns that it may be contaminated with salmonella. The recall, which impacts about 2,100 cases of 10-ounce Classic Hummus containers, was initiated after a routine screening conducted by the FDA.

The affected products were produced on Feb. 10, 2021, and are marked with a "Best Before" date of April 26. The tubs were distributed to 16 states, although the recall notice posted to the FDA website noted that it’s unlikely the products remain on store shelves.

No illnesses related to the recall have been reported, but consumers who may have purchased it in Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Florida, Indiana, Mississippi, Maine, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, New Jersey, Utah, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin are instructed to return it to place of purchase or contact the company for a refund.

Salmonella can cause salmonellosis, which may result in diarrhea, abdominal cramps and fever which typically present within 12 to 72 hours after eating a contaminated product. Most people recover without treatment, but in rare cases the infection may require hospitalization. Older adults, infants and those with weakened immune systems are more likely to develop a severe illness.

