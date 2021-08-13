Roseville man missing after canoe floods on St. Louis County lake

Authorities in St. Louis County are searching for a 21-year-old from Roseville who is missing after his canoe flooded while on a lake and he tried to swim to shore.

According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, the 21-year-old and a friend were canoeing on Sand Lake when waves caused by heavy winds flooded their canoe.

The two then tried to swim to safety. The 21-year-old’s friend made it to a small island where he was eventually found. The 21-year-old, who had said he was trying to swim to shore, has not been located.

Th St. Louis County Rescue Squad is continuing to search the island and lake for the 21-year-old.