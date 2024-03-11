Roseville fire leaves 1 dead, authorities investigating cause

article

A fire in a single-family home on Monday left one person dead and authorities are investigating what caused it.

According to the Roseville Fire Department, around 9 a.m. a passerby called authorities after noticing smoking coming from the door and windows of a home on the 300 block of County Road C in Roseville. Arriving approximately four minutes later, firefighters found a man who was declared dead at the scene.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze, and no other people were found to be inside the home.

The cause of the fire has not been determined, and remains under investigation, a press release said.