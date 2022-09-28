Rock the Garden at Walker Art Center goes quiet

The curtain has dropped on Rock the Garden.

The Walker Art Center and Minnesota Public Radio announced Wednesday the collaborative summer music festival has played its last note and the 2022 show will be its last.

"Rock the Garden has always been focused on bringing people together through music. We are grateful to go out on a high note as a team. This is now a fresh opportunity to conjure up new ways to serve ambitions that drive each institution in new ways," Walker Executive Director and MPR President Duchesne Drew said in a shared statement.

Rock the Garden started in 1998 before taking a hiatus in 2004. The Current and the Walker then began collaborating in 2008 eventually hosting 13 concerts together.

"It has been a tremendous pleasure to work so closely with the staff of The Current since our first Rock the Garden together in 2008," Philip Bither, McGuire Director and Senior Curator, Performing Arts at the Walker said. "This much loved event benefitted greatly from their dedication, musical knowledge, connections, good taste and remarkable reach. The 13 festivals we co-produced together held so many memorable moments, and brought joy and inspiration to many. We look forward to continuing to collaborate with MPR and The Current in new ways and new projects in the future."