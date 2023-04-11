Rochester students return to class after tech disruption

After a possible cyberattack caused the district to cancel class on Monday in Rochester, Minnesota students returned to class on Tuesday.

In a YouTube video, District Superintendent Kent Pekel said the move was made "out of an abundance of caution," and that they decided to not hold classes because teaching would be difficult without access to the internet or district systems.

In the video, Pekel also said the district planned to have students return to class with "no or reduced access to technology systems."

In a message on Monday, officials warned that "student technology devices will not be functional" and students were asked to "bring a writing utensil and a notebook for your classes."

It's unclear when services will return to normal for Rochester students. A school board meeting is scheduled for Tuesday night but won't be live-streamed due to "technical difficulties."