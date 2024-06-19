Expand / Collapse search
Rochester makes 'safest and most affordable' US city survey list

By
Published  June 19, 2024 11:38am CDT
Rochester
FOX 9
article

File photo of Rochester, Minnesota. (FOX 9)

ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX 9) - A new study has named Rochester, Minnesota, as one of the safest and most affordable cities in the United States.

Conducted by GoBankingRates, the survey ranked the top 50 cities across the U.S. for safety and cost of living.

Rochester ranked No. 5 on the list, coming in behind League City, Texas.

The No. 1 spot went to Elgin, Illinois, with a median household income of $85,998 and a total monthly cost of living of $4,008. Another Chicago suburb, Joliet, ranked at No. 17.

The survey looked at data from several sources, including the U.S. Census American Community Survey, Sperling's BestPlaces, the Livability Index, FBI's Crime Data Explorer, the Zillow Home Value Index, the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey, and the Federal Reserve Economic Data.

In May, Rochester was also named one of the 25 Best Places to Retire in 2024 by Forbes magazine.

