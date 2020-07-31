Rochester police investigating jewelry thefts apparently targeting elderly Asian women

Police in Rochester, Minnesota are investigating a series of jewelry thefts that appear to be targeting elderly Asian women, according to a press release.

Thursday around 10:30 a.m. a 70-year-old Asian woman was approached by a white van. A man, woman and three children started talking to her and asked her to look at some gold necklaces. While the 70-year-old woman looked at the items, the man took the woman's personal necklace off her neck and drove off.

According Rochester Police Capt. Casey Moilanen, this is the fourth such incident reported in the last two months. He says two thefts happened on June 10 and another happened on June 30. He says three of the four victims were elderly Asian women.

Police are advising people to be wary of this type of behavior and if they encounter this situation to immediately leave the conversation and call 911.