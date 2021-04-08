Rochester, Minnesota woman arrested in connection to U.S. Capitol riot

A second Minnesotan has been arrested by the FBI in connection to the riots at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Victoria White, 39, was arrested Thursday morning on charges related to criminal acts at the Capitol, according to the FBI.

No further details have been released.

Last month, Jordan Stotts, 31, of Moorhead, was arrested and charged with trespassing and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds in relation to the breach of the Capitol.

Stotts was turned into authorities by a former classmate, who reported his Facebook posts about the riot, according to the charges. In addition to the Facebook posts, investigators also found a video he shared from inside the Capitol rotunda.

In an interview, Stotts told the FBI he went to Washington, D.C. alone to attend a rally. He said he entered the Capitol building with other protestors where he stayed for about an hour.

Stotts is facing up to a year in prison for entering the Capitol unlawfully and up to six months for violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

On Jan. 6, the U.S. Capitol was overrun by a crowd of President Donald Trump’s supporters as senators worked to certify the results of the 2020 election. Five deaths were attributed to the riots.