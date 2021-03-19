Minnesota man arrested, charged with trespassing in January 6 riot at U.S. Capitol

article

A Moorhead, Minnesota man has been arrested by the FBI in connection to the riots at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, the first Minnesotan charged in connection with the riots.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office of Minnesota, 31-year-old Jordan Stotts has been charged with trespassing in relation to the breach of the Capitol. He was arrested Friday by the FBI.

Stotts appeared during a virtual hearing on the charges. He is being held on a $25,000 bond with conditions.

On January 6, the U.S. Capitol was overrun by a crowd of President Trump supporters as senators worked to certify the results of the 2020 election. Five deaths have been reported as a result of the riots.

This week, charges were brought against two men in the death of a Capitol police officer who died from injuries in the riot.