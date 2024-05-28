Video: Robert De Niro speaks outside Trump trial

Robert De Niro appeared in New York City Tuesday at a gathering outside the courtroom where closing arguments were taking place in former President Donald Trump’s hush money trial.

De Niro called Trump a clown and urged everyone to "vote him out" this next election.

You can watch De Niro’s remarks in full in the video player above.

On Tuesday, Joe Biden's campaign sent De Niro and two law enforcement officers who defended the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 in an effort to refocus the presidential race on the Capitol insurrection.

Biden’s team had largely ignored the trial since it began six weeks ago, but announced they were holding an event with "special guests" Tuesday outside the courthouse.

Several political allies have made appearances outside the courthouse in support of Trump throughout the trial as well, including U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson, U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds of Florida, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, former GOP candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, and several U.S. senators including JD Vance of Ohio, Tommy Tuberville of Alabama and Rick Scott of Florida.

Donalds and Burgum are both considered possible vice presidential candidates for Trump.

Trump’s campaign lined up allies to appear at the courthouse to attack witnesses and others whom Trump is barred by a judge’s gag order from criticizing himself.

Trump speaks at hush money trial

Earlier, Trump spoke to reporters as he made his way into the courtroom.

The former president carried a sheet of paper and read quotes off of it from political and legal commentators who have attacked the hush money case, a feature Trump has made a regular part of his trial routine. He called Judge Juan M. Merchan "corrupt" and "conflicted" but said he couldn’t speak about it because of the gag order.

"We’ll see how it goes. This is a very dangerous day for America. It’s a very sad day," Trump said.

He was accompanied by three of his children, Don Jr., Eric and Tiffany, along with one of his de facto campaign managers Susie Wiles.

RELATED: Trump hush money trial: Insights from previous high-profile cases

Trump hush money trial

Prosecutors say the former president falsified internal business records to cover up hush money payments tied to a scheme to buy and bury negative stories that potentially threatened his 2016 presidential bid.

He has denied the allegations and pleaded not guilty to all 34 felony counts.

Closing arguments are expected to last all day Tuesday, with jury deliberations beginning as soon as Wednesday.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.