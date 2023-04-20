Rising waters transform Minneapolis's St. Anthony Falls into thunderous roar

Minneapolis’s iconic St. Anthony Falls has transformed into a roaring waterfall as floodwaters rise throughout Minnesota.

Heavy rains and early spring snowmelt have caused rivers to flood throughout Minnesota, including the "mighty Mississippi," which has reached the "moderate flood" stage in St. Paul.

According to National Weather Service Meteorologist Dan Hawblitzel, the Mississippi is expected to continue to rise into major flood stage through the weekend, cresting at about 18 feet early next week.

In a press conference Wednesday, Hawblitzel cautioned that the water could rise more, as the river is impacted by rainfall across two separate basins — Minnesota and the Mississippi. "If we get more rainfall than expected, either tonight, tomorrow, or later next week, that could crest up to maybe a foot higher. And or that flood stage could persist longer than what we're currently anticipating," he said.

At the very least, that will make St. Anthony Fall a sight to see for a little longer — as you keep a safe distance.

