Richfield school fatal shooting: Man sentenced in Jahmari Rice's killing

The man who murdered 15-year-old Jahmari Rice outside a school in Richfield has been sentenced to more than 23 years in prison.

Hennepin County Judge Paul Scoggin sentenced Fernando Valdez-Alvarez to 283 months in prison for the Feb. 1, 2022, murder of Rice and injuring a 17-year-old outside the South Education Center in Richfield.

Valdez-Alvarez in February pleaded guilty to second-degree intentional murder and first-degree assault in the incident.

The second person charged in the shooting, Alfredo Rosario Solis, was acquitted in December on murder charges in connection with the shooting. He was sentenced to 36 months in prison for second-degree assault in connection to the fatal shooting.