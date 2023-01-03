Richfield school fatal shooting: Alfredo Solis sentenced

A man was sentenced Tuesday to 36 months in prison for his role in a shooting outside the South Education Center in Richfield in 2022.

Alfredo Rosario Solis, 20, was found guilty in December of second-degree assault in connection to the shooting that left Jahmari Rice, 15, dead and another student injured. He was acquitted of murder charges last month.

Solis was sentenced Tuesday to 36 months (three years) in prison on Tuesday, with credit for 337 days served. His defense attorney calculated Solis had already served about half his sentence because of credit served.

"You are a very lucky man – take that luck and run with it the rest of your life," Hennepin County District Court Judge Paul Scoggin said as Solis was being taken from the courtroom.

Solis and Fernando Valdez-Alvarez were arrested in connection to the shooting on Feb. 1, 2022. Witnesses told police it appeared a fight was about to start between the victims and Solis and Alvarez before one of the suspects pulled a gun and opened fire.

Alvarez is scheduled to go to trial in February 2023.