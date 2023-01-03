Expand / Collapse search
Ice Storm Warning
until TUE 3:00 PM CST, Blue Earth County, Faribault County, Freeborn County, Martin County, Steele County, Waseca County
5
Winter Storm Warning
until TUE 6:00 PM CST, Dakota County, Le Sueur County, Rice County, Scott County
Winter Storm Warning
until WED 12:00 AM CST, Brown County, Lac Qui Parle County, Nicollet County, Redwood County, Renville County, Sibley County, Watonwan County, Yellow Medicine County
Winter Storm Warning
until WED 6:00 AM CST, Big Stone County, Cottonwood County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Murray County, Nobles County, Pipestone County, Rock County
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 7:00 AM CST until TUE 6:00 PM CST, Anoka County, Benton County, Chisago County, Hennepin County, Isanti County, Kandiyohi County, McLeod County, Meeker County, Pope County, Ramsey County, Sherburne County, Stearns County, Stevens County, Swift County, Washington County, Wright County, Barron County, Polk County

Richfield school fatal shooting: Alfredo Solis sentenced

By and FOX 9 staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 9

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A man was sentenced Tuesday to 36 months in prison for his role in a shooting outside the South Education Center in Richfield in 2022. 

Alfredo Rosario Solis, 20, was found guilty in December of second-degree assault in connection to the shooting that left Jahmari Rice, 15, dead and another student injured. He was acquitted of murder charges last month. 

Solis was sentenced Tuesday to 36 months (three years) in prison on Tuesday, with credit for 337 days served. His defense attorney calculated Solis had already served about half his sentence because of credit served. 

"You are a very lucky man – take that luck and run with it the rest of your life," Hennepin County District Court Judge Paul Scoggin said as Solis was being taken from the courtroom. 

Solis and Fernando Valdez-Alvarez were arrested in connection to the shooting on Feb. 1, 2022. Witnesses told police it appeared a fight was about to start between the victims and Solis and Alvarez before one of the suspects pulled a gun and opened fire.

Alvarez is scheduled to go to trial in February 2023.

Family of Richfield school shooting victim outraged by acquittals in suspect's trial

The family of Jahmari Rice, the boy who was gunned down outside South Education Center in Richfield earlier this year, was shocked Wednesday when one of the suspects charged in the case was acquitted on the most serious charges related to the shooting.