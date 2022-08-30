Lookback: Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev's historic 1990 visit to Minnesota

News agencies in Russia are reporting that former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev has died at the age of 91.

Gorbachev oversaw the fall of the Soviet Union and won the Nobel Prize for his efforts in ending the Cold War. The same year he won the Nobel Prize, he also made an appearance in Minnesota, as part of a trip to the United States.

Gorbachev with his wife Raisa made the trip in June of 1990 to meet with business and agricultural leaders in the state, with Minnesota trade officials hoping to build ties with the Soviet Union. Officials from Hormel, Land O'Lakes, Honeywell, and Cargill were scheduled to meet with the Russian leader.

The visit followed a days-long summit in Washington D.C. between Gorbachev and President George H.W. Bush.