Retired Dunn County deputy dies after being run over by tractor in western Wisconsin

A retired Dunn County deputy died after being run over by a tractor in western Wisconsin this week, according to the Dunn County Sheriff.

Deputies and the Menomonie Fire Department responded to the incident around 1 p.m. Thursday to the 3400 block of 420th Avenue in the Town of Menomonie. Officials learned the man had been riding in the bucket of the tractor while it was headed eastbound on 420th Avenue. The tractor hit a bump in the road, which caused the man to fall out of the bucket and under the moving tractor.

Dunn County Sheriff Kevin Bygd confirmed 66-year-old Craig S. Koser of the Town of Menomonie died in the incident. Koser retired from the Dunn County Sheriff's Office in 2009 after 24 years of service. Prior to that, Koser had worked for the Menomonie Police Department. Since retiring, Koser remained an active community volunteer and also drove school buses.

"Craig will be deeply missed by family, friends and his brothers and sisters at the Sheriff's Office," wrote Sheriff Bygd in a press release.